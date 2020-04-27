North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,440 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $85.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

