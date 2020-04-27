North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $8,149,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $297.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

