North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.86 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $277.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.66 and its 200 day moving average is $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total value of $535,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

