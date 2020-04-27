North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,904 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

