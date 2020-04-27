North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,737 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.