North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $43.74 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

