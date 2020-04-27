North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,959 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.