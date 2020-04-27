North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $543,000 in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

