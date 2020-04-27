North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

