North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

NYSE:MCK opened at $139.94 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

