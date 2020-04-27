North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $157,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

NYSE HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

