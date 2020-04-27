North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.