North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

