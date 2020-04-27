Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.69 ($34.53).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €21.06 ($24.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $671.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 52-week high of €47.36 ($55.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

