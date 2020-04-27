Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Nordic American Tanker worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth about $6,033,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

NAT opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $861.94 million, a PE ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.18. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

