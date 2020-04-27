Nord/LB Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €8.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSM. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.59 ($14.64).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.70. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 52 week high of €15.95 ($18.54).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

