Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $802,000 Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Open Text by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Open Text by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Pi Financial upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Open Text stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

