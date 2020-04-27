Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 33,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 533,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $12,807,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

