Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,382,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 724,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,573,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after buying an additional 129,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Encore Wire by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIRE. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

