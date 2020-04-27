Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 47.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 27.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 177,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

