Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $152.32 on Monday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $102.61 and a one year high of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -142.35, a P/E/G ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

