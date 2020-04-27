Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,590 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,465 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

