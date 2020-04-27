Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

NHI stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

