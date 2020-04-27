Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.