Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBTB stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.78. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBTB. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

