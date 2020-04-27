Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Balchem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BCPC stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.
About Balchem
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.
