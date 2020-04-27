Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,016 shares of company stock worth $20,388,250. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

