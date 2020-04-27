Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 199.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after buying an additional 566,914 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 300,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

