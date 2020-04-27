Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,728,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

