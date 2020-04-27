Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 696.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles bought 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, G.Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

