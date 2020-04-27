Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

NCBS stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.00. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

