Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,435 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $282.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.70. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

