Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 602 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

