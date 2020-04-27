Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

