Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Alphabet to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

