Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

