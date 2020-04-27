Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.