New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

