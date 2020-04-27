New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

