New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 134,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 107,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 91,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

