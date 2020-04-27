New Fortress Energy (NFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.94 million. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms have commented on NFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

