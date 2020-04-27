National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for National Fuel Gas in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Shares of NFG opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after buying an additional 1,887,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $38,390,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,604,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 668,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 236,165 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,861,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

