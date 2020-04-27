National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of National Beverage worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 1,633.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $51.38 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on National Beverage to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

