National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII)

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IT Tech Packaging in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

TFII opened at $25.85 on Monday. IT Tech Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

