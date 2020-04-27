MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,491 shares of company stock worth $120,795,871. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $214.55 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.