MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 6,564 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $26.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

