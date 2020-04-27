MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 634 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.