MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 5,224 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $64.91 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

