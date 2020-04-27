MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 433 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $57,899,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $32,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $19,190,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $8,377,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $29.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

