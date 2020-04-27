MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,658 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $6,729,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

